A funeral ceremony was held in south Lebanon for a Hezbollah field commander Friday, the Iran-backed group announced.



Jaafar al-Sadek Harb was killed on the outskirts of Idlib on Thursday, according to a Hezbollah source.



A statement from the group said that "Hezbollah and the residents of [Nabatieh's] Harouf held a ceremony to honor the death of Jaafar Al-Sadek Harb, who died while carrying out his holy duty.



Regime-run media and opposition activists said rebels had launched a major attack on regime forces in Idlib on Thursday that Russia's defence ministry said killed up to 40 regime soldiers and allied militants.



Russia's defence ministry said that 'jihadists' had seized two settlements in one of the offensives, which began on Wednesday, forcing regime troops to abandon some of their positions in the southeast of the so-called Idlib de-escalation zone under rocket fire.



Rebels and jihadists have killed more than 130,000 regime forces and allied Shiite militiants since the armed conflict erupted eight years ago with the brutal repression of protests against al-Assad, according to local monitoring groups.



All of Shiite militias are working under the command of Quds Force that responsible for extraterritorial operations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).



The conflict in Syria has also killed more than 380,000 people and displaced 6.5 millions.



