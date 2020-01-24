Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Friday، 24 January 2020 11:13 PM

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey

Reyhanli-Turkey
Turkey's emergency management agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has shaken the country's east, VOA repored.

The earthquake struck Friday at 1755 GMT, 8:55 p.m. local time, near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

 Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said there were no reports deaths in Sivrice or other affected areas. However, 4-5 buildings collapsed in Sivrice, where two people were hurt, he said. Soylu was at a meeting on earthquake preparedness when the quake struck.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters that there were no reports of any casualties in Sivrice but said the quake may have caused casualties in rural areas outside the town. He said troops were on standby to help is they are needed.

The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the quake measured 6.5.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude as 6.7, with the quake affecting not only Turkey but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.

Turkish media said the earthquake sent people running outdoors for safety.
