Saturday, 25 January 2020
Friday، 24 January 2020 09:45 PM

Are calls to oust US troops represent Iraqi people?

Early in January, the Iraqi parliament passed a bill to expel foreign troops from Iraq, including the US troops and other coalition forces that fight ISIS. The Iraqi caretaker prime minister, Adil Abd Al-Mahdi also endorsed the decision.

 

This came after top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike, as a "preemptive attack." The incident has triggered wide anger in Tehran and has drawn a retaliatory attack that, according to the Pentagon, injured dozens of Americans but killed nobody.

 

Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called for protests to endorse the parliament's decision, after the US rejected withdrawing from Iraq, especially as Kurdistan announced supporting the US presence. The US said no talks with Iraq started concerning this issue.

 

Who are they?

 

Pro-Iran militias in Iraq, which protest now and calls for ousting the US troops, are not part of the Iraqi uprising. They are the agents of Iran who are tasked with oppressing Iraqi protesters and thwart the revolution.

 

The Sunni Iraqis including Kurds and Arabs oppose the unilateral decision to oust the US troops fighting ISIS in Iraq, and are willing to cooperate with NATO to save Iraq from pro-Iran Shiite militias.

 

Pro-Iran militias, that exist in the areas where Iraqi Sunnis represent a majority, are using these areas as a human shield, and are firing missiles at neighboring countries from the Sunni areas, while ignoring the safety of civilians.

 

While successful leaders such as Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani hails cooperation with the US, and was described by US President Donald Trump as a "Great Fighter," the Shiite leaders and militias use the presence of the US troops as a pretext for their pure failure!

 

The UN and world leaders are required to help Iraq expel the pro-Iran Shiite militias, which designed hostile schemes against neighboring countries, helped spreading corruption and destruction in Iraq, and oppressed protesters, all to implement Tehran's agenda.

