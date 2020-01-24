Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Friday، 24 January 2020 09:22 PM

EU extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran deal

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Friday extended the time available to discuss ways to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran under a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Germany and Britain, Reuters reported.


Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran on Jan. 14 of violating the terms of its 2015 agreement to curb its nuclear program, which eventually could lead to the reimposing of U.N. sanctions lifted under the deal.


"There is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved. The timeline is therefore extended," Borrell said in a statement. Under the agreement between Iran and world powers, Borrell serves as guarantor.

