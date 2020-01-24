Iran nuclear deal commission to meet in February

The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet next month, the EU's diplomatic chief announced Friday, after Britain, France and Germany launched a dispute process, AFP reported.



The move gives the European members more time to try to find a way to persuade Iran to come back into line with the deal after Tehran made a series of steps away in protest at the US pulling out in 2018.



Josep Borrell, the EU's diplomatic chief who is tasked with convening meetings under the dispute mechanism triggered last week, said he had consulted the countries still in the deal -- which also include China and Russia.