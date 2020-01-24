Meeting Merkel, Salih affirms aspiration toward good ties with Germnay

Meeting today with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Davos, Switzerland, President Barham Salih emphasized that Iraq is looking forward to building productive relations and having extensive and close ties with Germany across all the fields so as to serve the interests of both friendly nations.



The importance of having a good relationship with Germany and the need to participate in Iraq's reconstruction and to contribute in the promising investment of the country, the President noted.



Salih renewed Iraq's stance based on the high national interest, building friendly relations with the fraternal and neighbors states in addition to non-interference in internal affairs.

Together, the two leaders discussed the recent developments in international and regional situations.



The importance of relying on dialogue and understandings to resolve all outstanding issues among all parties to prevail peace and stability, President Salih highlighted.



Merkel, in turn, expressed her country's support for Iraq to achieve stability and to maintain security as she underlined that Iraq' sovereignty must be respected.



The need to boost German-Iraqi ties and to develop the ways for the further cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly states, she asserted.