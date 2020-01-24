Germany shooting: Six dead after gunman opens fire in Rot am See

Six people have been killed and several injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany, the Independent reported.



Police said a suspect had been arrested following the attack at a restaurant in the town of Rot am See at 12.45pm.

Some of the victims belong to the same family, spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier told German broadcaster n-tv.





“According to my information, there were six dead and several injured,” he said.

“We are working on the assumption that this was a single attacker.”

The suspect is believed to be a German male but has not yet been identified by the authorities. Police said the suspect knew one or more of the victims.









