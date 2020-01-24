No talks with Iraq yet on ousting US troops: Amb.

The United States has not yet entered into talks with Iraq on the removal of US troops from the country, as demanded by the Iraqi parliament, a senior US official said Thursday.



"There has not been any real engagement," said ambassador James Jeffrey, the US special envoy for Syria and the coalition against ISIS.



"Our position, as you know –- we've said it several times -- is that we're prepared to discuss with the Iraqi government our overall strategic relationship," Jeffrey told reporters.



"We have a Strategic Framework Agreement with Iraq since 2008," he said. "It covers economic, security, and diplomatic engagement across the board.