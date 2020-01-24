Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 24 January 2020
Friday، 24 January 2020 12:39 AM

New Quds Force chief to face same fate as Soleimani if killed Americans: Hook

The successor to the Iranian commander killed in a U.S. drone strike would suffer the same fate if he followed a similar path by killing Americans, the U.S. special representative for Iran said, according to Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

Washington blamed General Qassem Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the Jan. 3 drone strike in Iraq after an escalation that began last month with missile strikes that killed an American contractor, which Washington blamed on an Iranian-aligned militia in Iraq, Reuters reported.

Iran responded to the killing of Soleimani by launching missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq on Jan. 8, although no U.S. soldiers were killed.

After Soleimani's death, Tehran swiftly appointed Esmail Ghaani as the new head of the Quds Force, an elite unit in the Revolutionary Guards that handles actions abroad. Ghaani has pledged to pursue Soleimani's course.

"If Ghaani follows the same path of killing Americans then he will meet the same fate," U.S. envoy Brian Hook told the Arabic-language daily Asharq al-Awsat.

