Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 24 January 2020
Breaking
Iran exploiting Iraq to achieve its regional goals Iran Says Drone Used in Soleimani Strike Came From Kuwait ‘We Are Not Going To Leave’: Iraq’s Protests Escalate Iran uses violence, politics to try to push US out of Iraq Iraq protester gunned down in second night of violence US to possibly protect troops in Iraq with anti-missile systems US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran Trump meets Iraqi president on sidelines of Davos economic conference Russia Deploys S-400 Air System near Iraqi Border Ten Iraqi Protesters Killed in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 January 2020 10:48 PM

Salih, NATO SG talk recent decision to oust foreign forces

nato

Iraqi President Salih received today at his residence in Davos NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg. The two leaders discussed the last decision of the Council of Representatives on the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq, stressed the importance of respecting Iraq's sovereignty and its independent decision. 


Developments of the security situation, in addition to the necessity of uprooting terrorism and supporting security and stability in Iraq and the region, have been reviewed by the two sides.


Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, renewed the NATO's commitment to its duties in Iraq at the fields of training and providing the military support required by the Iraq's armed forces.

Related Stories
Read
us troops bp

No talks with Iraq yet on ousting US troops: Amb. 24 January 2020 12:42 AM

Thousands protest against division of Salahuddin on sectarian basis

Young man killed as Baghdad protests rage 23 January 2020 11:44 PM

dutch

Salih, Dutch' PM discuss bilateral ties: presidency 23 January 2020 10:49 PM

saleh bp

Salih warns against driving Iraq into escalation 23 January 2020 10:43 PM

1940631-1579786110-1005366

Iran exploiting Iraq to achieve its regional goals 23 January 2020 05:50 PM

aba38a32c553a74753db8f1290f6bf552dbd2801

Iraq protester gunned down in second night of violence 23 January 2020 01:11 PM

Capture

US to possibly protect troops in Iraq with anti-missile systems 23 January 2020 01:08 PM

trump1

Trump says injuries in Iraq attack merely 'headaches' 22 January 2020 09:22 PM

Comments