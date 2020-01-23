Salih, NATO SG talk recent decision to oust foreign forces

Iraqi President Salih received today at his residence in Davos NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg. The two leaders discussed the last decision of the Council of Representatives on the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq, stressed the importance of respecting Iraq's sovereignty and its independent decision.



Developments of the security situation, in addition to the necessity of uprooting terrorism and supporting security and stability in Iraq and the region, have been reviewed by the two sides.



Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, renewed the NATO's commitment to its duties in Iraq at the fields of training and providing the military support required by the Iraq's armed forces.