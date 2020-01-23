Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 24 January 2020
Breaking
Iran exploiting Iraq to achieve its regional goals Iran Says Drone Used in Soleimani Strike Came From Kuwait ‘We Are Not Going To Leave’: Iraq’s Protests Escalate Iran uses violence, politics to try to push US out of Iraq Iraq protester gunned down in second night of violence US to possibly protect troops in Iraq with anti-missile systems US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran Trump meets Iraqi president on sidelines of Davos economic conference Russia Deploys S-400 Air System near Iraqi Border Ten Iraqi Protesters Killed in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 January 2020 10:38 PM

Ukraine awaits decision on sending black boxes from plane downed by Iran to Kiev

boxes

Ukraine's security council said on Thursday it was awaiting a decision on whether Tehran will hand over black boxes of the Ukrainian airliner it downed after an Iranian team presents its report to authorities in Tehran, Reuters reported.


The security council said experts from Iran, Canada and France have all studied the possibility of decoding the black boxes in Kiev.


The airliner was struck by a missile on Jan. 8 shortly after it left Tehran en route to Kiev. Iran admitted it had shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane in error, after initially denying it had a role in the incident. All 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians, were killed.

Related Stories
Read
hook bp

New Quds Force chief to face same fate as Soleimani if killed Americans: Hook 24 January 2020 12:39 AM

neet

Israel's Netanyahu to visit White House on Tuesday 23 January 2020 10:53 PM

9619284432_7e0b77e33e_b

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on two people, six companies 23 January 2020 10:36 PM

trump

U.S. bars Iranians from trade and investment visas 23 January 2020 05:44 PM

Algeria FM

Libya's neighbors meet in Algeria seeking stronger truce 23 January 2020 05:40 PM

Mike Pence

Pence says the world must stand strong against Iran, anti-Semitism 23 January 2020 05:38 PM

Attacks on Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib kill soldier

Russia says Syrian army suffers losses, retreats in attack disputed by rebels 23 January 2020 05:36 PM

an-mq-9-reaper-remotely-piloted-aircraft-rpa-flies-by-during-a-training-mission-at-creech-air-force-base-on-november-17-2015-in-indian-springs-nevada-photographer-isaac-brekken-getty-images-north-america

Iran Says Drone Used in Soleimani Strike Came From Kuwait 23 January 2020 01:18 PM

Comments