Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 January 2020
Breaking
Iran exploiting Iraq to achieve its regional goals Iran Says Drone Used in Soleimani Strike Came From Kuwait ‘We Are Not Going To Leave’: Iraq’s Protests Escalate Iran uses violence, politics to try to push US out of Iraq Iraq protester gunned down in second night of violence US to possibly protect troops in Iraq with anti-missile systems US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran Trump meets Iraqi president on sidelines of Davos economic conference Russia Deploys S-400 Air System near Iraqi Border Ten Iraqi Protesters Killed in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 January 2020 05:44 PM

U.S. bars Iranians from trade and investment visas

trump

The United States, locked in a tense confrontation with Iran in the Middle East, has barred Iranians from entering the country on trade and investment visas from Thursday. 


U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services attributed the change to the termination in October 2018 of a treaty of amity with Iran, which is the target of U.S. sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs. 


The E-1 and E-2 nomimmigrant visas allow citizens of other countries to be admitted into the United States to engage in international trade or to invest a large sum of capital. 

Iranians are no longer eligible for such visas, the service said. Those already in the country with these visas must leave once their authorized stay expires, it said. It was not clear how many Iranians will be affected. 


The little-known agreement was signed long before Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution that turned the two countries into archenemies. 


President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The U.S. killing this month of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and an exchange of military strikes has raised tensions to a new level. 

Related Stories
Read
Algeria FM

Libya's neighbors meet in Algeria seeking stronger truce 23 January 2020 05:40 PM

Mike Pence

Pence says the world must stand strong against Iran, anti-Semitism 23 January 2020 05:38 PM

Attacks on Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib kill soldier

Russia says Syrian army suffers losses, retreats in attack disputed by rebels 23 January 2020 05:36 PM

an-mq-9-reaper-remotely-piloted-aircraft-rpa-flies-by-during-a-training-mission-at-creech-air-force-base-on-november-17-2015-in-indian-springs-nevada-photographer-isaac-brekken-getty-images-north-america

Iran Says Drone Used in Soleimani Strike Came From Kuwait 23 January 2020 01:18 PM

hassan-diab-1

Lebanon PM says new cabinet faces ‘catastrophe’ 22 January 2020 11:08 PM

US troops

More U.S. troops leave Iraq over potential injuries as Trump downplays brain risk 22 January 2020 11:02 PM

Algeria FM

Algeria to host foreign ministers on Libya crisis 22 January 2020 10:58 PM

hamdok1

Saudi calls on US to remove Sudan from 'terror list' 22 January 2020 09:01 PM

Comments