Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Breaking
US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran Trump meets Iraqi president on sidelines of Davos economic conference Russia Deploys S-400 Air System near Iraqi Border Ten Iraqi Protesters Killed in 24 Hours Davos braces for Trump-Greta showdown as climate change tops agenda BP pulls out of Iraq’s Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall Shi'ite militias threaten to expel Iraqi President if he meets with Trump Iraq Protests Morph Amid Iran-US Crisis Britain’s blacklisting of Hezbollah: What about Iranian militias in Iraq? Iraqi Officials: At Least 13 Wounded in Baghdad Violence
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 22 January 2020 09:01 PM

Saudi calls on US to remove Sudan from 'terror list'

hamdok1

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday called on the United States to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, in a meeting with a visiting envoy.


The US last month lifted fast-changing Sudan from a blacklist for religious freedom violations, but Khartoum awaits the bigger prize of removal from the terror list.


The designation has severely impeded investment in the country, which is emerging from decades of military rule and conflict. 


Saudi media said the kingdom's state minister for African affairs, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, met in Riyadh with the US envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth, and "stressed to Washington the necessity of lifting Sudan from the terrorism list".

Related Stories
Read
cp

Saudi foreign minister calls claim that Crown Prince hacked Bezos phone 'absurd' 22 January 2020 08:53 PM

macron

Macron says Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons 22 January 2020 08:50 PM

trump

Trump threatens big tariffs on car imports from EU 22 January 2020 08:42 PM

Antonio Guterres

UN chief will work with new Lebanon government on reforms 22 January 2020 06:06 PM

e0c55626-7a4b-4260-a041-3cc5ed32cba7_16x9_788x442

US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran 22 January 2020 03:09 PM

EO4QD7DWAAAmDmN

US’ Kushner heads to Israel to discuss announcing ‘deal of the century’ 22 January 2020 02:27 PM

EO4QD6-WkAEmjvN

Seven Nigerian troops killed in militants attack 22 January 2020 02:21 PM

sakkelaropoyloy

Greece Elects A Woman for President 22 January 2020 02:07 PM

Comments