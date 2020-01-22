Saudi calls on US to remove Sudan from 'terror list'

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday called on the United States to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, in a meeting with a visiting envoy.



The US last month lifted fast-changing Sudan from a blacklist for religious freedom violations, but Khartoum awaits the bigger prize of removal from the terror list.



The designation has severely impeded investment in the country, which is emerging from decades of military rule and conflict.



Saudi media said the kingdom's state minister for African affairs, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, met in Riyadh with the US envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth, and "stressed to Washington the necessity of lifting Sudan from the terrorism list".