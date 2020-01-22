Saudi foreign minister calls claim that Crown Prince hacked Bezos phone 'absurd'

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday that an allegation the kingdom's crown prince had been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was "absurd".

"I think absurd is exactly the right word," Prince Faisal told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. "The idea that the crown prince would hack Jeff Bezos' phone is absolutely silly."

Two United Nations officials will report on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked Bezos' phone and both the kingdom and the United States should investigate, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

Prince Faisal said the kingdom would investigate it were presented with evidence "that substantiated these claims".