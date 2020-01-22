Trump says Iraq happy with US troops

Iraq likes what U.S. troops are doing there, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at talks with the Iraqi president about the future of the mission, which has been in doubt since a U.S. drone strike killed an Iranian commander in Baghdad.



Iraqi President Barham Salih's office said he and Trump had discussed reducing the number of foreign troops in Iraq at a meeting on the sidelines of an economic summit in Davos, Switzerland.



Asked before the meeting about the prospect of a U.S. withdrawal, Trump said: "We’re talking about a lot of different things and you’ll be hearing whatever we do. But they like what we’re doing and we like them, and we’ve had a very good relationship."



The United States has around 5,000 troops in Iraq, invited back into the country in 2014 by Baghdad to help fight against the Islamic State militant group.



