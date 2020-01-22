Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Wednesday، 22 January 2020

Kurdistan President Meets with Trump in Davos

242db1233491a2909f32d94ae89c2b26_L
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with US counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday in Davos.

The meeting, which lasted about 40 minuted, was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Switzerland.

Barzani and Trump expectedly discussed regional developments and the bilateral ties between Erbil and Washington.

Earlier on Tuesday, Barzani met with several other world leaders and senior officials, including Armenian president, Swedish and Turkish foreign ministers, and EU leaders.
