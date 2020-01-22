Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Breaking
US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran Trump meets Iraqi president on sidelines of Davos economic conference Russia Deploys S-400 Air System near Iraqi Border Ten Iraqi Protesters Killed in 24 Hours Davos braces for Trump-Greta showdown as climate change tops agenda BP pulls out of Iraq’s Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall Shi'ite militias threaten to expel Iraqi President if he meets with Trump Iraq Protests Morph Amid Iran-US Crisis Britain’s blacklisting of Hezbollah: What about Iranian militias in Iraq? Iraqi Officials: At Least 13 Wounded in Baghdad Violence
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 22 January 2020 02:32 PM

Hashd al-Shaabi Appoints Successor of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

EO4QD7DWkAUfn7_
Iran-backed IMIS militia group has appointed a successor for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this month.

According to media reports, (Iranian Militias in Syria and Iraq) IMIS leadership council has appointed Abu Ali al-Basari as its deputy leader.

Al-Basari previously served as the commander of Hashd al-Shaabi’s operations.

He is among the founders of Badr Brigade and served as the militia group’s commander till 1998 when he resigned to be succeeded by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Badr Brigade.

Muhandis was killed in a US drone strike on 3rd January after he received Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.
Related Stories
Read
G0SsPZ2_

Trump meets Iraqi president on sidelines of Davos economic conference 22 January 2020 03:04 PM

a332fd2890c97c71eec76aecdbefcc0c_L

Ten Iraqi Protesters Killed in 24 Hours 22 January 2020 03:22 AM

52065643_303

Davos braces for Trump-Greta showdown as climate change tops agenda 22 January 2020 02:39 AM

EO1dBlDWAAA_Z9n

BP pulls out of Iraq’s Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall 22 January 2020 02:34 AM

3035212

Shi'ite militias threaten to expel Iraqi President if he meets with Trump 22 January 2020 02:26 AM

oil

BP pulls out of Iraq's Kirkuk as exploration contract expires 21 January 2020 05:57 PM

thumbs_b_c_dd7d2d01fa97f15e0cb914d834e4b9b4

Iraq: Tribes Reject Parliament's Efforts to Oust US Forces 21 January 2020 04:24 PM

thumbs_b_c_dd7d2d01fa97f15e0cb914d834e4b9b4

Iraq’s caretaker PM Abdul Mahdi condemns attack near US Embassy 21 January 2020 04:11 PM

Comments