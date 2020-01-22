Hashd al-Shaabi Appoints Successor of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

Iran-backed IMIS militia group has appointed a successor for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this month.
According to media reports, (Iranian Militias in Syria and Iraq) IMIS leadership council has appointed Abu Ali al-Basari as its deputy leader.
Al-Basari previously served as the commander of Hashd al-Shaabi’s operations.
He is among the founders of Badr Brigade and served as the militia group’s commander till 1998 when he resigned to be succeeded by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Badr Brigade.
Muhandis was killed in a US drone strike on 3rd January after he received Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.
