Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Breaking
US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran Trump meets Iraqi president on sidelines of Davos economic conference Russia Deploys S-400 Air System near Iraqi Border Ten Iraqi Protesters Killed in 24 Hours Davos braces for Trump-Greta showdown as climate change tops agenda BP pulls out of Iraq’s Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall Shi'ite militias threaten to expel Iraqi President if he meets with Trump Iraq Protests Morph Amid Iran-US Crisis Britain’s blacklisting of Hezbollah: What about Iranian militias in Iraq? Iraqi Officials: At Least 13 Wounded in Baghdad Violence
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 22 January 2020 02:21 PM

Seven Nigerian troops killed in militants attack

EO4QD6-WkAEmjvN
Seven soldiers were killed on Tuesday when Daesh-affiliated militants attacked a military position in northeastern Nigeria, two military sources told the media, according to Gulf Today.

Fighters in several trucks fitted with machine guns attacked a military position in Mainok village, 56 kilometres (35 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, they said on Wednesday

"We lost seven men in the attack by the terrorists. Two soldiers went missing and five soldiers were injured," the first source said.

The second source confirmed the toll, adding that the militants destroyed two military guntrucks and three anti-aircraft machine guns.

Borno state police spokesman Edet Okon said in a statement that four guntrucks, including two seized from the army in the attack, had been recovered.

The assailants are suspected members of the Daesh West Africa Province (ISWAP), a group that split from Boko Haram in 2016 and has stepped attacks against the military since mid-2018.

The group has increasingly been abducting motorists at bogus checkpoints in Borno state, targeting security personnel, anti-militant militia and Christians.

Mainok lies along the 120-km highway linking Maiduguri and Damaturu, the capital of neighbouring Yobe state.

The village has suffered a rise in militant abductions, prompting increased military deployments.

Last week Wednesday four soldiers were killed and seven injured when ISWAP militants attacked troops in Auno village along the same highway, days after 11 troops were killed in nearby Jakana village.

The decade-long conflict has killed 35,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in northeast Nigeria.

The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.
Related Stories
Read
e0c55626-7a4b-4260-a041-3cc5ed32cba7_16x9_788x442

US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran 22 January 2020 03:09 PM

EO4QD7DWAAAmDmN

US’ Kushner heads to Israel to discuss announcing ‘deal of the century’ 22 January 2020 02:27 PM

sakkelaropoyloy

Greece Elects A Woman for President 22 January 2020 02:07 PM

ec77273bd59cb185cd02c0881a151d72_L

Russia Deploys S-400 Air System near Iraqi Border 22 January 2020 03:31 AM

hassan-diab-1

Lebanon government to be announced on Tuesday: sources, reports 21 January 2020 11:43 PM

Strait of Hormuz

South Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz 21 January 2020 05:44 PM

trump

Iran MP offers reward for killing Trump, U.S. calls it 'ridiculous' 21 January 2020 05:40 PM

461165A0-1CD4-453C-B4DC-7D626FC64919_w1023_r1_s

Seven Syrian Civilians Killed in Russian Airstrikes 21 January 2020 04:31 PM

Comments