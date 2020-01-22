Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Wednesday، 22 January 2020 02:07 PM

Greece Elects A Woman for President

sakkelaropoyloy
Greek lawmakers approved overwhelmingly on Wednesday the nomination of top judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou as new President of the Hellenic Republic.

With conservative New Democracy, leftist SYRIZA and center-left Movement for Change  backing the president of the Council of State, the 63-year-old got 261 votes in the 300-strong assembly.

She would succeed incumbent Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whose term ends on March 13.

Although the office of president is ceremonial, Greek PM’s Mitsotakis’ choice gives a clear signal that things are changing in Greece regarding gender equality. The selection for the country’s highest office “honors both justice and the modern Greek woman,” Sakellaropoulou said in her remarks accepting the nomination.

“I accept the proposal and, if elected, will devote all my efforts to serving this high duty, as set out by the constitution,” the longtime judge stated.
