Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Wednesday، 22 January 2020 03:22 AM

Ten Iraqi Protesters Killed in 24 Hours

Iraq's High Commission of Human Rights revealed on Wednesday that ten protesters had been killed in 24 hours .

Ali Bayati, a member of the commission, said in a statement that a total of 159 other demonstrators were wounded in clashes with the security forces during the same period of time.

According to the human rights commission, over 500 protesters have so far been killed since the beginning of anti-government demonstrations in early October, while more than 20,000 others suffered from injures.

Meanwhile, Iraq's caretaker PM Adil Abdul Mahdi criticized on Tuesday the political parties for their failure in making a decision on a new premier for the country despite the expiration of several deadlines by the protesters in the past few weeks.

