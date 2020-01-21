Lebanon government to be announced on Tuesday: sources, reports

Lebanon’s new government will be announced late on Tuesday, political sources and local media said, after the powerful Shi’ite Hezbollah group and its allies clinched an agreement on a cabinet that must tackle a deep economic crisis.

The cabinet, to be led by former education minister Hassan Diab, would be made up of 20 ministers, with economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters.



In a Twitter post earlier on Tuesday, caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of the Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement said a new government was “hours away”.

Diab met President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the presidential palace ahead of the expected announcement, the presidency said.

Heavily indebted Lebanon has been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as premier in October due to protests against state corruption and waste - the root causes of the worst crisis since its 1975-90 civil war.



The Iran-backed Hezbollah and allies including Aoun nominated Diab as premier last month after the failure of efforts to strike a deal with Hariri, a traditional ally of the West and Gulf Arab states and Lebanon’s main Sunni leader.