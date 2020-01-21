Seven Syrian Civilians Killed in Russian Airstrikes

Airstrikes carried out by the Russian warplanes killed seven civilians in northwest of Syria on Monday, a war monitor said.



The airstrikes targeted the rebel-held areas in the western countryside of Aleppo province, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



Three civilians were killed in Kfar Taal village and four others were targeted by separate air raids in different areas, among them were also children, the monitor added.



The attacks came while the Syrian regime and its close ally Russia have intensified their bombardments in the rebel-held provinces in the past few months.