Iraq: Tribes Reject Parliament's Efforts to Oust US Forces

The Arab tribes in Iraqi province of Nineveh have rejected the recent efforts by the parliament to oust the US forces from the country, a spokesperson said on Monday.



Mozahim Hwet, a spokesperson for the Arab tribes in Ninevah, said in a statement that they, as the Sunnis, "reject the withdrawal of the US forces from Iraq," and that the parliament's decision"was unilateral and it was passed without the presence of the Sunnis and the Kurds."



The Iraqi Council of Representatives passed a resolution earlier this month to force the US and other foreign troops to leave the country.



The decision came after an Iranian top commander was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad.