Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Tuesday، 21 January 2020 04:11 PM

Iraq’s caretaker PM Abdul Mahdi condemns attack near US Embassy

Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi condemned the attack near the US Embassy on Tuesday, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Telegram, according to Al Arabiya.

“Targeting the US Embassy is a crime committed against a diplomatic mission on Iraqi grounds,” INA quoted Abdul Mahdi as saying.

He also instructed Baghdad Operations to immediately investigate the attack and find those behind it.

Two rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday morning, according to security sources.

