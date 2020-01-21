Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Officials: At Least 13 Wounded in Baghdad Violence Dozens of Iraqi protesters wounded as anti-government unrest resumes Iraq: Protesters Burn Pro-Iran Militia Group’s Headquarter Yemen says Houthi attack is revenge for Soleimani, calls on UN to condemn Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine Iraq protests swell; slow pace of reforms irks youth Iran warns of ‘repercussions’ for IAEA after European moves over nuclear deal Protests escalate in Baghdad, as protesters block main roads Could Russia move to counterbalance the US in Iraq? ISIS attacks village in disputed Kirkuk, kills family member: police
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 21 January 2020 02:34 PM

New China virus: Warning against cover-up as number of cases jump

thumbs_b_c_dd7d2d01fa97f15e0cb914d834e4b9b4
China's top leaders have warned lower-level officials not to cover up the spread of a new coronavirus that has now infected nearly 300 people.

Anyone who concealed new cases would "be nailed on the pillar of shame for eternity", the political body responsible for law and order said.

The warning came as state media said six people had now died from the virus, which causes a type of pneumonia.

It's been confirmed the virus can pass from person to person.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will on Wednesday consider declaring an international public health emergency over the virus - as it did with swine flu and Ebola. Such a declaration, if made, will be seen as an urgent call for a co-ordinated international response,

China's National Health Commission on Monday confirmed for the first time that the infection could be transmitted from human-to-human. It said two people in Guangdong province had been infected in this way.

In a separate statement, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said at least 15 medical workers in Wuhan have also been infected with the virus, with one in a critical condition.

The workers presumably became infected with the virus due to contact with patients. All of them are being kept in isolation while being treated.

Where has the virus spread?
A total of 291 cases have now been reported across major cities in China, including Beijing and Shanghai. However most patients are in Wuhan, the central city of 11 million at the heart of the outbreak.

The disease was first identified there late last year and the outbreak is believed to be linked to a seafood market that also sells live animals.
Related Stories
Read
121212

Macron and Trump declare a truce in digital tax dispute 21 January 2020 12:18 AM

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers 20 January 2020 11:37 PM

Michel Aoun

Lebanon president to chair crisis talks over weekend violence 20 January 2020 11:33 PM

20200118-18-01-2020-hannover-li-hannovere-erisa-li-diji-sengale-hate-protestokirin-ecc415full-jpege42fbc-image

Protests held across Europe against Turkish bombing of Iraqi Kurdistan 20 January 2020 05:57 PM

israel_install_sensors

Israel starts to install sensors along Lebanon border 20 January 2020 04:52 PM

zelen

Ukraine insists that Iran sends back crashed plane's black boxes 20 January 2020 04:50 PM

houthi2

Over 100 killed in Iran-backed Houthi missile, drone attack 20 January 2020 01:00 PM

zarif

Despite reducing commitments, Iran claims it respects 2015 deal 20 January 2020 12:52 PM

Comments