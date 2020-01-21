One Killed, others injured in clashes between demonstrators, security forces

One of the Iraqi protesters was killed near the Al-Kilani petrol station near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, media sources reported.



The sources added, “Another protester died today after being wounded yesterday in the Diyala province in eastern Iraq.”



Sources reported that there were casualties due to clashes between the demonstrators and the security forces in “Al-Senater” Street in Karbala.



Dozens of people were suffocated during intermittent confrontations between the security forces and the demonstrators in al-Kilani Square, near the Muhammad al-Qasim Highway, central Baghdad.



On Monday, Reuters said that 4 protesters and two policemen were killed in continuing protests against the government in Iraq.



Meanwhile, Baghdad police confirmed that “its forces succeeded in opening all the roads that were blocked by the protesters.”