Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Officials: At Least 13 Wounded in Baghdad Violence Dozens of Iraqi protesters wounded as anti-government unrest resumes Iraq: Protesters Burn Pro-Iran Militia Group’s Headquarter Yemen says Houthi attack is revenge for Soleimani, calls on UN to condemn Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine Iraq protests swell; slow pace of reforms irks youth Iran warns of ‘repercussions’ for IAEA after European moves over nuclear deal Protests escalate in Baghdad, as protesters block main roads Could Russia move to counterbalance the US in Iraq? ISIS attacks village in disputed Kirkuk, kills family member: police
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 21 January 2020 02:02 PM

One Killed, others injured in clashes between demonstrators, security forces

thumbs_b_c_dd7d2d01fa97f15e0cb914d834e4b9b4

One of the Iraqi protesters was killed near the Al-Kilani petrol station near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, media sources reported.


The sources added, “Another protester died today after being wounded yesterday in the Diyala province in eastern Iraq.”


Sources reported that there were casualties due to clashes between the demonstrators and the security forces in “Al-Senater” Street in Karbala.


Dozens of people were suffocated during intermittent confrontations between the security forces and the demonstrators in al-Kilani Square, near the Muhammad al-Qasim Highway, central Baghdad.


On Monday, Reuters said that 4 protesters and two policemen were killed in continuing protests against the government in Iraq.


Meanwhile, Baghdad police confirmed that “its forces succeeded in opening all the roads that were blocked by the protesters.”

Related Stories
Read
461165A0-1CD4-453C-B4DC-7D626FC64919_w1023_r1_s

Rockets Fall Inside Baghdad Green Zone After Deadly Nationwide Protests In Iraq 21 January 2020 02:44 PM

salih

President Salih among other leaders to meet Trump at forum in Davos 20 January 2020 11:46 PM

EOt1BWzXkAAvXQK

Iraqi Officials: At Least 13 Wounded in Baghdad Violence 20 January 2020 06:18 PM

Capture

Dozens of Iraqi protesters wounded as anti-government unrest resumes 20 January 2020 06:16 PM

Mousavi-696x464

Iran Says Will Target Any Country Used for Anti-Tehran Plot 20 January 2020 06:05 PM

2addd7eb-2af1-46ad-bf36-bc300325a6a5

Clashes between security forces, protesters escalated in Baghdad 20 January 2020 05:35 PM

saleh bp

Court accepts lawsuit against Salih for abusing constitution 20 January 2020 04:43 PM

prot

UN calls for 'justice' for Iraqi protests victims 20 January 2020 03:02 PM

Comments