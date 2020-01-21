Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Officials: At Least 13 Wounded in Baghdad Violence Dozens of Iraqi protesters wounded as anti-government unrest resumes Iraq: Protesters Burn Pro-Iran Militia Group’s Headquarter Yemen says Houthi attack is revenge for Soleimani, calls on UN to condemn Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine Iraq protests swell; slow pace of reforms irks youth Iran warns of ‘repercussions’ for IAEA after European moves over nuclear deal Protests escalate in Baghdad, as protesters block main roads Could Russia move to counterbalance the US in Iraq? ISIS attacks village in disputed Kirkuk, kills family member: police
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 21 January 2020 12:18 AM

Macron and Trump declare a truce in digital tax dispute

121212
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had a “great discussion” with U.S. President Donald Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs.

Macron and Trump agreed to hold off on a potential tariffs war until the end of the year, a French diplomatic source said, and continue negotiations at the OECD on the digital tax during that period.

“They agreed to give a chance to negotiations until the end of the year,” the source said. “During that time period, there won’t be successive tariffs.”

France decided in July to apply a 3% levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with revenues of more than 25 million euros ($28 million) in France and 750 million euros worldwide. Washington has threatened to impose taxes on French products in response.
Related Stories
Read
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers 20 January 2020 11:37 PM

Michel Aoun

Lebanon president to chair crisis talks over weekend violence 20 January 2020 11:33 PM

20200118-18-01-2020-hannover-li-hannovere-erisa-li-diji-sengale-hate-protestokirin-ecc415full-jpege42fbc-image

Protests held across Europe against Turkish bombing of Iraqi Kurdistan 20 January 2020 05:57 PM

israel_install_sensors

Israel starts to install sensors along Lebanon border 20 January 2020 04:52 PM

zelen

Ukraine insists that Iran sends back crashed plane's black boxes 20 January 2020 04:50 PM

houthi2

Over 100 killed in Iran-backed Houthi missile, drone attack 20 January 2020 01:00 PM

zarif

Despite reducing commitments, Iran claims it respects 2015 deal 20 January 2020 12:52 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran has not ruled out talks to end nuclear dispute, says official 20 January 2020 12:27 PM

Comments