Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Monday، 20 January 2020 11:46 PM

President Salih among other leaders to meet Trump at forum in Davos

President Donald Trump will hold a series of meetings with various world leaders when he heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, the White House said. 


Among the leaders he will meet with include Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Regional government. Reuters previously reported as well that Trump also intends to meet with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. 


He also intends to meet with Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum founder.

