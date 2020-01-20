Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 20 January 2020 11:37 PM

Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey has not yet sent any troops into Libya, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Monday, adding that Ankara had only deployed military advisers and trainers so far.
Last week, Erdogan had said Turkey has begun sending troops to Tripoli. He has also previously said Ankara would deploy troops.
Speaking to reporters on a flight back from a Libya summit in Berlin, Erdogan said Turkey’s efforts at the summit had set the groundwork for a cease-fire between the warring parties, according to broadcaster NTV. He added that Turkey’s presence in the North African country increased hopes for peace.
