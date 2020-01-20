Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Officials: At Least 13 Wounded in Baghdad Violence Dozens of Iraqi protesters wounded as anti-government unrest resumes Iraq: Protesters Burn Pro-Iran Militia Group’s Headquarter Yemen says Houthi attack is revenge for Soleimani, calls on UN to condemn Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine Iraq protests swell; slow pace of reforms irks youth Iran warns of ‘repercussions’ for IAEA after European moves over nuclear deal Protests escalate in Baghdad, as protesters block main roads Could Russia move to counterbalance the US in Iraq? ISIS attacks village in disputed Kirkuk, kills family member: police
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 20 January 2020 11:33 PM

Lebanon president to chair crisis talks over weekend violence

Michel Aoun

Lebanon’s under-fire president is set to meet Monday with top security officials to discuss rare violence over the weekend that left hundreds wounded in the protest-hit country.


Michel Aoun will be joined by the care-taker ministers of the interior and defense as well as the chiefs of the military and security agencies in the early afternoon, his office said in a statement.


The meeting will touch on “security developments” in a country rocked since October 17 by unprecedented protests against a political class deemed incompetent, corrupt and responsible for an ever-deepening economic crisis.


It will also address “measures that need to be taken to preserve peace and stability,” the state-run National News agency (NNA) reported.


Demonstrators at the weekend lobbed stones, firecrackers and street signs at riot police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a flashpoint road near parliament.


Over the most violent weekend in three months of street protests, some 530 were wounded on both sides, according to a toll compiled by AFP from figures provided by the Red Cross and Civil Defense.

Related Stories
Read
121212

Macron and Trump declare a truce in digital tax dispute 21 January 2020 12:18 AM

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers 20 January 2020 11:37 PM

20200118-18-01-2020-hannover-li-hannovere-erisa-li-diji-sengale-hate-protestokirin-ecc415full-jpege42fbc-image

Protests held across Europe against Turkish bombing of Iraqi Kurdistan 20 January 2020 05:57 PM

israel_install_sensors

Israel starts to install sensors along Lebanon border 20 January 2020 04:52 PM

zelen

Ukraine insists that Iran sends back crashed plane's black boxes 20 January 2020 04:50 PM

houthi2

Over 100 killed in Iran-backed Houthi missile, drone attack 20 January 2020 01:00 PM

zarif

Despite reducing commitments, Iran claims it respects 2015 deal 20 January 2020 12:52 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran has not ruled out talks to end nuclear dispute, says official 20 January 2020 12:27 PM

Comments