Iran Says Will Target Any Country Used for Anti-Tehran Plot

Monday، 20 January 2020 06:05 PM

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi says the Islamic Republic reserves the right to target any other country – including the friendly state of Iraq – if they are used for conspiracy and attack against Iran.


Mousavi made the remarks in a press conference on Monday when asked about Iraq’s complaint against Iran’s “violation” of its sovereignty after the IRGC’s retaliatory missile attacks on a US base in Iraq.

The Iranian spokesman said Tehran had notified Baghdad of the attacks in advance, and they must answer why they have made such a complaint.

“As we had earlier stated, we will target any place used for conspiracy against Iran,” Mousavi said, stressing that the US’ Ain al-Assad base in Iraq had been used to attack top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, near Baghdad Airport.

“Iran has always wanted non-interference of foreign forces in the Iraqi territory, and once Iraq officially asked for Iran’s help, we provide assistance after notifying them,” he reminded.

