Protests held across Europe against Turkish bombing of Iraqi Kurdistan

On Wednesday 15 January, the Turkish military launched airstrikes on Iraqi Kurdistan, killing at least four people. The attack was against the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ), a Yazidi militia that participated in the campaign against Daesh (ISIS/ISIL).



The area where the bombing took place is called Sinjar in Arabic, or Şengal (pronounced Shengal) in Kurdish. It is home to many of Iraqi Kurdistan’s persecuted Yazidi community.



This is only the latest Turkish attack against Sinjar. Turkey has repeatedly attacked the YBŞ because the militia is allied to the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK).



The Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) has fought for Kurdish freedom and autonomy since the 1970s. PKK co-founder Abdullah Öcalan has been imprisoned by Turkey for 20 years. Turkey has defined the PKK as a ‘terrorist group’. Most Western states have followed suit, as they see Turkey as a key trading partner and NATO ally.



Daesh invaded the Sinjar region in 2014, murdering and enslaving Yazidi people and destroying religious sites.