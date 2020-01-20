Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 20 January 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Officials: At Least 13 Wounded in Baghdad Violence Dozens of Iraqi protesters wounded as anti-government unrest resumes Iraq: Protesters Burn Pro-Iran Militia Group’s Headquarter Yemen says Houthi attack is revenge for Soleimani, calls on UN to condemn Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine Iraq protests swell; slow pace of reforms irks youth Iran warns of ‘repercussions’ for IAEA after European moves over nuclear deal Protests escalate in Baghdad, as protesters block main roads Could Russia move to counterbalance the US in Iraq? ISIS attacks village in disputed Kirkuk, kills family member: police
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 20 January 2020 04:52 PM

Israel starts to install sensors along Lebanon border

israel_install_sensors
Israel’s army said it would start drilling to install ground sensors along its border with Lebanon on Sunday, a year after an operation to destroy tunnels dug across the frontier.

“We are deploying a defensive system into the ground.. in various locations” along the border, spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told journalists.

Work would get underway Sunday at the Israeli kibbutz town of Misgav Am, he said, to deploy the new noise-detecting technology.

The move comes a year after Israel concluded a weeks-long operation to destroy tunnels it accused Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah of building.

At least six tunnels were discovered in the operation dubbed “Northern Shield” along the border where a United Nations peacekeeping force is deployed.

Conricus said the drilling is “not related to any new intelligence” and all military activity would take place on the Israeli side of the border.

Work at Misgav Am is expected to last a number of weeks before the sensors are installed along other sections of the border.

“We understand that our activity might be seen, and most probably will be heard, on the Lebanese side,” said Conricus.

Israel has notified the UNIFIL peacekeeping force which patrols the “blue line” drawn by the UN to mark Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.
Lebanon and Israel are still technically at war.

A month-long conflict in 2006 between Israel and Hezbollah killed more than 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and more than 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

Related Stories
Last Modified: Monday، 20 January 2020 05:58 PM
Read
20200118-18-01-2020-hannover-li-hannovere-erisa-li-diji-sengale-hate-protestokirin-ecc415full-jpege42fbc-image

Protests held across Europe against Turkish bombing of Iraqi Kurdistan 20 January 2020 05:57 PM

zelen

Ukraine insists that Iran sends back crashed plane's black boxes 20 January 2020 04:50 PM

houthi2

Over 100 killed in Iran-backed Houthi missile, drone attack 20 January 2020 01:00 PM

zarif

Despite reducing commitments, Iran claims it respects 2015 deal 20 January 2020 12:52 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran has not ruled out talks to end nuclear dispute, says official 20 January 2020 12:27 PM

Berlin-Conference-e1579456516693

World Leaders Reach Agreement on Libya at Berlin Conference 20 January 2020 01:50 AM

80f0c56ac63dad5aa047fdd36d19bf29_L

IS "Oil Emir" Killed in Syria: Coalition 20 January 2020 01:37 AM

1111

Despite Cease-Fire, Clashes Continue in Syria's Idlib 20 January 2020 01:14 AM

Comments