Ukraine insists that Iran sends back crashed plane's black boxes

Ukraine insisted Monday that Iran hand over the black box flight recorders of a passenger plane mistakenly shot down by Iranian forces during a spike in tensions with Washington, AFP reported.



Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami was in Kiev on Monday and set to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the presidency said.



He had come to "officially apologise" after Iran admitted that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told journalists.



"We hope that we would be able... to discuss practical issues including the return of the black boxes," Prystaiko said.



"On the part of Iran, this will be proof of the readiness for open dialogue."