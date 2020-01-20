Court accepts lawsuit against Salih for abusing constitution

The Federal Supreme Court announced the acceptance of the lawsuit submitted by the National Forum for Popular Accountability against President Barham Salih, over violating the constitution.



Salih failed to abide by the constitution after he failed to assign another prime minister after the resignation of the now-caretaker prime minister, within the constitutional period stipulated in Articles (76 / First) and ( 81) and (61 / D).



A forum member said that this step is one of the first escalatory steps within the peaceful legal frameworks adopted by the forum in support of the legitimate demands of peaceful demonstrators.