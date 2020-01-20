UN calls for 'justice' for Iraqi protests victims

Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Monday urged the Iraqi authorities to do everything to protect peaceful demonstrators, according to an official statement.

"Violent suppression of peaceful (Iraqi) protesters is intolerable and must be avoided at all costs. Nothing is more damaging than a climate of fear. Accountability and justice for victims is critical to building trust, legitimacy and resilience."

She calls on protesters to remain peaceful, avoiding counterproductive violence and destruction of property.