Over 100 killed in Iran-backed Houthi missile, drone attack

More than 100 people were killed and dozens wounded in a missile and drone attack blamed on Houthi rebels in central Yemen, officials said Sunday, AFP reported.
Saturday's strike follows months of relative calm in the war between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.
The Houthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the central province of Marib -- about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa -- during evening prayers, military sources told AFP.
"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a mosque by the Huthi militias... which left more than 100 dead and dozens injured," the Yemeni foreign ministry said on Twitter.
