Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 20 January 2020
Breaking
Iraq: Protesters Burn Pro-Iran Militia Group’s Headquarter Yemen says Houthi attack is revenge for Soleimani, calls on UN to condemn Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine Iraq protests swell; slow pace of reforms irks youth Iran warns of ‘repercussions’ for IAEA after European moves over nuclear deal Protests escalate in Baghdad, as protesters block main roads Could Russia move to counterbalance the US in Iraq? ISIS attacks village in disputed Kirkuk, kills family member: police Iraqi army confirms withdrawal of foreign forces Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 20 January 2020 01:50 AM

World Leaders Reach Agreement on Libya at Berlin Conference

Berlin-Conference-e1579456516693
World leaders agreed on a final communique for Libya during a conference in Berlin on Sunday.

Details of the agreement were presented during a press conference by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas following the meeting’s conclusion.

Among those who participated were the presidents of Russia, Turkey, and Egypt, the US State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo, and high-level officials from Great Britain, China, the UAE, Italy, Algeria, the UN, the EU, the African Union and the Arab League.

Both Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al Saraj and Commander Khalifa Haftar were also in Berlin.

According to a draft statement, the Berlin conference on Libya would focus on a call for a ceasefire by all sides against petroleum facilities, and recognize the Tripoli-based state oil company NOC as the only legal entity allowed to sell Libyan oil.

It is noted that Greece was not invited to take part in the conference, despite Athens’ openly expressed desire to participate.

The official German response was that Athens was not invited because its concerns about the illegal Turkey-Libya deal would not be part of the discussion.
Related Stories
Read
80f0c56ac63dad5aa047fdd36d19bf29_L

IS "Oil Emir" Killed in Syria: Coalition 20 January 2020 01:37 AM

1111

Despite Cease-Fire, Clashes Continue in Syria's Idlib 20 January 2020 01:14 AM

_110565300_gettyimages-1158924643-594x594

Yemen war: At least 80 soldiers killed in missile attack 20 January 2020 12:57 AM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Police fire water cannons as Beirut protests turn violent 19 January 2020 08:27 PM

canada

Canada: still no firm plans for downloading crashed jet's flight data 19 January 2020 08:24 PM

49cfa1c8-d11a-47a4-a5cd-5ec97219e399_16x9_788x442

Yemen says Houthi attack is revenge for Soleimani, calls on UN to condemn 19 January 2020 06:29 PM

AP_20011459155381-1-640x400

Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine 19 January 2020 06:27 PM

d193bb68281d880e088800be19af3f0be855f5e2-e1396709648944-640x400

Iran warns of ‘repercussions’ for IAEA after European moves over nuclear deal 19 January 2020 06:22 PM

Comments