World Leaders Reach Agreement on Libya at Berlin Conference

World leaders agreed on a final communique for Libya during a conference in Berlin on Sunday.



Details of the agreement were presented during a press conference by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas following the meeting’s conclusion.



Among those who participated were the presidents of Russia, Turkey, and Egypt, the US State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo, and high-level officials from Great Britain, China, the UAE, Italy, Algeria, the UN, the EU, the African Union and the Arab League.



Both Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al Saraj and Commander Khalifa Haftar were also in Berlin.



According to a draft statement, the Berlin conference on Libya would focus on a call for a ceasefire by all sides against petroleum facilities, and recognize the Tripoli-based state oil company NOC as the only legal entity allowed to sell Libyan oil.



It is noted that Greece was not invited to take part in the conference, despite Athens’ openly expressed desire to participate.



The official German response was that Athens was not invited because its concerns about the illegal Turkey-Libya deal would not be part of the discussion.