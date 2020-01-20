BCF Deliveres Aid to 2,000 Families in Mosul

The Kurdish Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) delivered on Sunday humanitarian aid to 2,000 families in the Iraqi city of Mosul.



Speaking to Kurdistan 24, head of the BCF's Mosul office, Rizgar Ubed, pointed out that this is the second time this year that the charity organization distributes humanitarian assistance to families in the Iraqi city.



He further explained that the BCF distributed financial aid to over 300 orphans in Mosul earlier this year, according to the report.



"Today, 2,000 poor families will benefit from the humanitarian aid, as they will receive one basket of dry food," he added. "The aid was provided in coordination and cooperation with Kuwait."



Ubed said that 1,000 families are expected to receive the assistance this week while the other 1,000 will receive it the following week.