Monday, 20 January 2020
Monday، 20 January 2020 01:37 AM

IS "Oil Emir" Killed in Syria: Coalition

The US-led international coalition announced on Sunday that its forces managed to kill the Islamic State’s (IS) "oil Emir" in Syria.

"The ISIS Oil Emir was killed during @SOJTFOIR & Syrian commando raid," Col. Myles B. Caggins III, Coalition Spokesperson, wrote on Twitter on Sunday, also hailing the Kurdish forces for their cooperations in the military campaign.

The spokesperson additionally said that the killing of the IS Emir will weaken the insurgent group financially, noting that "this hinders Daesh's ability to fund terrorism."

The operation was carried out by the coalition forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), he said.

"Our security partners relentlessly pursue ISIS sleeper cells in Hasakah and Deir ez Zor."
