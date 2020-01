Angry protesters stormed a headquarter belonging to pro-Iran Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia group in Najaf.

Local reports said several dozens of protesters forced the entry into the building and set it on fire.

They later blocked the roads leading to Najaf airport, setting dozens of tires on fire.

The Baghdad Post previously reported that some protesters used welding machines to solder the doors of several government departments in the holy Shia city.