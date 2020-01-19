Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 19 January 2020
Breaking
Iraq: Protesters Burn Pro-Iran Militia Group’s Headquarter Yemen says Houthi attack is revenge for Soleimani, calls on UN to condemn Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine Iraq protests swell; slow pace of reforms irks youth Iran warns of ‘repercussions’ for IAEA after European moves over nuclear deal Protests escalate in Baghdad, as protesters block main roads Could Russia move to counterbalance the US in Iraq? ISIS attacks village in disputed Kirkuk, kills family member: police Iraqi army confirms withdrawal of foreign forces Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 19 January 2020 03:26 PM

Defying global demands, Iran denies decision to send plane's black boxes

boxes

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the plane's recorders to Ukraine, Reuters reported.


"We are trying to read the black boxes here in Iran. Otherwise, our options are Ukraine and France, but no decision has been taken so far to send them to another country,” Hassan Rezaifar, a director in charge of accident investigations at Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, told IRNA.


Another Iranian news agency had said on Saturday the flight data and voice recorders of the plane, which the military admitted it had shot down in error on Jan. 8, were being sent to Ukraine.

Related Stories
Read
49cfa1c8-d11a-47a4-a5cd-5ec97219e399_16x9_788x442

Yemen says Houthi attack is revenge for Soleimani, calls on UN to condemn 19 January 2020 06:29 PM

AP_20011459155381-1-640x400

Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine 19 January 2020 06:27 PM

d193bb68281d880e088800be19af3f0be855f5e2-e1396709648944-640x400

Iran warns of ‘repercussions’ for IAEA after European moves over nuclear deal 19 January 2020 06:22 PM

ali

Iran threatens of repercussions for IAEA over European steps 19 January 2020 01:00 PM

abdrabbu bp

Yemen's president urges high military alert after Houthi attack 19 January 2020 12:55 PM

Yemeni President Abdrabbou Mansour Hadi

Yemen's president says military needs to be on high alert following attack 19 January 2020 11:55 AM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Almost 400 wounded in Lebanon clashes 19 January 2020 11:51 AM

houthi2

Death toll in Houthi attack on camp in Marib rises to 60: Saudi TV 19 January 2020 01:21 AM

Comments