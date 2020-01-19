Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 19 January 2020
Sunday، 19 January 2020 01:05 PM

Iraq protester killed in Baghdad clashes

An Iraqi demonstrator was killed during clashes with security forces on a key Baghdad bridge on Friday, months into a protest movement that has waned amid soaring US-Iran tensions, AFP reported.


Clashes flared suddenly Friday evening as demonstrators attempted to cross Al-Sinek Bridge in the heart of the Iraqi capital, a security source told AFP.
Security forces, charged with preventing demonstrators from reaching the other side, fired tear gas, with one canister hitting a demonstrator in the chest and killing him.


A medical source said 24 people were also wounded or suffered breathing difficulties.

