Salih, Pompeo affirm need to protect Iraq's sovereignty

President Barham Salih got a phone call on Saturday evening from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



During a phone conversation, the President and US Secretary of State discussed the latest security and political developments at the regional and international levels, emphasized the need to protect Iraq's sovereignty and respect its independent national decision.



Together, they further underlined the requirement for all to act with restraint, called for the policy of appeasements to give space for a constructive dialogue in dealing with the crises and de-escalating the situation, thus strengthening foundations for nations- building, stability and peace across the region and globe.



They agreed to have further joint cooperation and coordination to tackle terrorism to prevent the resurgence of ISIS jeopardizing international peace and security.