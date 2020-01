Yemen's president told the military on Sunday it needs to be on high alert and ready for battle following an attack on Saturday by Iran-aligned Houthis on a military training camp in the city of Marib, Reuters reported.



The attack "confirms without doubt that the Houthis have no desire for peace", Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said, in a statement on Yemen's state news agency SABA.

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for Saturday's attack.