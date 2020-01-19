Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Iraqi Army Comes Under IS Attack near Kirkuk

The Islamic State (IS) insurgents carried out an attack against the Iraqi army near the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in the village of Albu Mohamad in the district of Daquq, southern Kirkuk province, where the jihadists attacked a unit of the Iraqi army, Lwis Khidhr, Mayor of Daquq, confirmed to BasNews.

At least one Iraqi soldier was killed in the attack, while two others were injured, Khidhr added

The soldier succumbed to his injures after he was taken to the hospital, he said.

The mayor further pointed out that Iraqi army deployed reinforcements to the area after the incident.
