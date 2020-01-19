40 killed in Houthi terror attack on camp in Yemen's Marib: Saudi state TV

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing 40 military personnel and wounding dozens, Saudi state television said, according to Reuters.



Al Ekhbariya quoted sources as saying the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones.



A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-allied Houthis.



The Houthis have been subject to a separate arms embargo since 2015. Iran has repeatedly denied supplying weapons to the Houthis.