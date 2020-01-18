Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 19 January 2020
Breaking
Could Russia move to counterbalance the US in Iraq? ISIS attacks village in disputed Kirkuk, kills family member: police Iraqi army confirms withdrawal of foreign forces Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building US military resumes counter-ISIS operations in Iraq 10 ISIS terrorists, massive amounts of weapons seized: Coalition oveewighted ISIS leader Abu Abdul Bari arrested in Iraq Iran sends Ukraine flight recorders of downed aircraft Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 18 January 2020 10:35 PM

Australia wildfires: Floods follows flames as warnings put in place

skynews-koala-australia-bushfires_4894953
After devastating bushfires across Australia the country is now facing a new threat - flooding.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have hit parts of Australia's East coast - but downpours have brought relief and concern in equal measure.

While they have put out some of the fires that have burning for months, they have also left the area vulnerable to flooding.

New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory are both on flood watch, and flood warnings are in place for the Orara and Bellinger rivers on the north coast.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place in across parts of Queensland and the Northern Territory, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of damaging wind and heavy rainfall.

They have also said people should avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Rain in the states of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland have left some areas underwater and caused power cuts.

Up to 300mm of rain fell near the Gold Coast, closing major roads and local attractions.

Some areas saw triple the monthly rainfall in just one night, according to the weather bureau.

Brisbane resident Meg Fallon said: "It's just beautiful listening to [the rain] on the roof, it's just been so long since we've had it".

Meteorologists say the rains are a one in 100 year event.

Australia's wildfires are an annual occurrence, but the 2019/20 season has been particularly severe.

At least 28 people have been killed and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes.

More than 104,000 sq km of land has been scorched - an area bigger than South Korea.

Firefighters are still tackling around 100 fires which are still burning three months on.

The Australian Open is due to kick off in Melbourne on Monday, but organisers have said play will have to be suspended if air pollution caused by smoke exceeds dangerous levels.
Related Stories
Read
houthi2

Death toll in Houthi attack on camp in Marib rises to 60: Saudi TV 19 January 2020 01:21 AM

anti-

40 killed in Houthi terror attack on camp in Yemen's Marib: Saudi state TV 19 January 2020 12:11 AM

sh

US sanctions Iranian commander over Mahshahr killings 19 January 2020 12:03 AM

AP_20015468149005

UK Plans Brexit Celebrations but Warns Businesses May Suffer 18 January 2020 09:56 PM

142CFDA9-62DB-4369-902E-64644711DE1D_w1023_r1_s

Iran Confirms Sending Downed Ukrainian Airliner's Black Boxes To Kyiv 18 January 2020 09:41 PM

phY3Cy0C

Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building 18 January 2020 09:01 PM

1247807 (1)

Iran sends Ukraine flight recorders of downed aircraft 18 January 2020 07:42 PM

images

Libya military suspended more than Half of Oil Exports 18 January 2020 07:33 PM

Comments