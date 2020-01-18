Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 18 January 2020
Saturday، 18 January 2020 08:02 PM

oveewighted ISIS leader Abu Abdul Bari arrested in Iraq

A 254 kg- ISIS terrorist has been arrested in Iraq by a SWAT team, security officials have said on Saturday.

Abu Abdul Bari, also known as Shifa al-Nima, was taken away on the back of a truck after his arrest in Mosul as the extremist could not be transported in a car.

 

Pictures of Bari, who Iraqi police consider to be one of IS's senior figures, on the vehicle wedged against a mounted machine gun have appeared online. He is also pictured at home.

It is unclear how he was removed from his hiding place.
Bari is an IS mufti, or expert in religious law, who issued fatwas that led to the deaths of scholars and clerics who refused to pledge allegiance to the terrorist group when it occupied the city, officials said.

 

During the group's self-styled caliphate in 2014, he ordered the destruction of a mosque built at the site believed to be the burial place of the biblical prophet Jonah, who once had a notable encounter with a whale.

The Iraqi government's security services announced the arrest in a statement, is has been reported.



