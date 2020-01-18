Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 19 January 2020
Breaking
Could Russia move to counterbalance the US in Iraq? ISIS attacks village in disputed Kirkuk, kills family member: police Iraqi army confirms withdrawal of foreign forces Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building US military resumes counter-ISIS operations in Iraq 10 ISIS terrorists, massive amounts of weapons seized: Coalition oveewighted ISIS leader Abu Abdul Bari arrested in Iraq Iran sends Ukraine flight recorders of downed aircraft Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 18 January 2020 07:42 PM

Iran sends Ukraine flight recorders of downed aircraft

1247807 (1)

The flight recorders from the Ukrainian Airlines Boeing that was accidentally shot down by the Iranian military shortly after takeoff from Tehran International Airport are to be sent to Ukraine, Tasnim News agency reported on Saturday.


Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on 8 January near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. According to official data, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three UK nationals were among the victims.
The Iranian military subsequently admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation for Iran’s attack against Iraqi bases housing US military personnel. The Iranian leadership expressed deep regret, describing the tragedy as an “unforgivable mistake”.


On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Iran to send the flight to France for decoding. According to Trudeau, Paris has the necessary capabilities to perform an analysis of the black boxes.


The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office stated earlier this week that Kiev had appealed to Iran with a request for legal assistance related to the transfer of the flight recorders to Ukrainian law enforcement.

 

The office added that Ukraine is taking every conceivable measure to ensure the proper decryption of the flight recorders and preserve evidence in the investigation surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

Related Stories
Read
houthi2

Death toll in Houthi attack on camp in Marib rises to 60: Saudi TV 19 January 2020 01:21 AM

anti-

40 killed in Houthi terror attack on camp in Yemen's Marib: Saudi state TV 19 January 2020 12:11 AM

sh

US sanctions Iranian commander over Mahshahr killings 19 January 2020 12:03 AM

skynews-koala-australia-bushfires_4894953

Australia wildfires: Floods follows flames as warnings put in place 18 January 2020 10:35 PM

AP_20015468149005

UK Plans Brexit Celebrations but Warns Businesses May Suffer 18 January 2020 09:56 PM

142CFDA9-62DB-4369-902E-64644711DE1D_w1023_r1_s

Iran Confirms Sending Downed Ukrainian Airliner's Black Boxes To Kyiv 18 January 2020 09:41 PM

phY3Cy0C

Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building 18 January 2020 09:01 PM

images

Libya military suspended more than Half of Oil Exports 18 January 2020 07:33 PM

Comments